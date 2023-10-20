Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.8% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,435,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 760,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,045. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
