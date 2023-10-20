Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 230.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

