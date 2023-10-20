Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,263. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 441,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

