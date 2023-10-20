Chesnara (LON:CSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $256.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.13), with a volume of 88312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.18).

Chesnara Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £385.51 million, a P/E ratio of -763.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.99.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 8.36 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,058.82%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

