Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9 %

MAR traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.58. 1,047,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.92 and a 1-year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.