Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.25 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 2,231,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

