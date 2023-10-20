Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.61 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. 3,215,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,941,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.