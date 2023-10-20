Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,821,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $146.85. 1,694,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
