Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $902,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PayPal were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.83. 9,757,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,020,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

