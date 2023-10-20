Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 162 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $89.04. 1,423,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.