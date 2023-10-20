Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 776 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $20,745,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in CSX by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,427,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.77. 11,372,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,149,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.