Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chubb were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

CB stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

