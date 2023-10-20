Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.52

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$58.52 and last traded at C$58.70, with a volume of 3093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.39.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.