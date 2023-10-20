Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAW) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 305,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Coliseum Acquisition

partnership at the intersection of consumer, health & wellness, and entertainment

