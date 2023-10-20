Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.01. Columbine Valley Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Columbine Valley Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
About Columbine Valley Resources
Columbine Valley Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.
