Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of CBSH traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 395,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,437. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

