Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.