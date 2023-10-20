Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.18

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 129136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,852.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $691,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,702 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $841,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

