Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 81703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

