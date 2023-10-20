Corning (GLW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Corning (NYSE: GLW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2023 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/9/2023 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

10/5/2023 – Corning is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00.

GLW traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

