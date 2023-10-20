Court Place Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 349,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

