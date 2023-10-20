Court Place Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.65. 154,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.58 and a 1-year high of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

