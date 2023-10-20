Court Place Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 200,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BAX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.70. 745,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

