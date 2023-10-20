Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PEG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 325,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,748. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

