Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 764.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $58.24. 580,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,246. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

