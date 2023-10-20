Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.48. 1,057,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,112. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.73 and a 200 day moving average of $434.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $329.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

