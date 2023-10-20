CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $34.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

