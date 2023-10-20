Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.78. Culp shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 6,283 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Thursday. They set a "sell" rating on the stock.

Culp Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,409 shares of company stock worth $86,445. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

