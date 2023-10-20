Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 909,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

