Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 259 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

TIP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,587. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

