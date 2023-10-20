D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,258. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.