Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 132,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 186,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Dakota Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

