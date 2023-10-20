Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 132,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 186,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
