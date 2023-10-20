Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

