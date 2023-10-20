Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Davis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 0.7% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNX traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $50.73. 4,833,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,593. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

