Davis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up 0.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

FIW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.98. 19,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,505. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

