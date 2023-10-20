Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 435 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 8,137,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,882,351. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

