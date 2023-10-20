Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 49,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,075,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dermata Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRMA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.