dForce USD Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.61 million and $302.40 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00214651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013571 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,185,060 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00077582 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $889.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.