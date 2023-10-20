Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,581. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

