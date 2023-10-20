Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.4 %

Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 753,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,976.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,000 shares of company stock worth $5,685,360. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.