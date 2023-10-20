Dover Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dover Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 965,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,906,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,497,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.66 and a 200-day moving average of $303.61. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $5,066,510. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

