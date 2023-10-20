Dover Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. 1,137,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.