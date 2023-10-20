DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.40

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.40 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 43.50 ($0.53). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 43.10 ($0.53), with a volume of 6,736,636 shares changing hands.

DX (Group) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16. The company has a market cap of £260.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,077.50 and a beta of 1.12.

DX (Group) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from DX (Group)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. DX (Group)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

