Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.03. The company had a trading volume of 539,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

