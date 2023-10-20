East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) fell 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

East Side Games Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

