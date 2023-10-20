Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.9% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 189.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE ETN traded down $6.85 on Friday, hitting $193.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,715. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $134.81 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $197.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

