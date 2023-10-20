Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 112,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 563,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QAI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 66,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,925. The company has a market cap of $625.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.