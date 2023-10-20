Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.49 and a 200-day moving average of $455.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.84 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.