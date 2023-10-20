Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.42. The company had a trading volume of 731,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

