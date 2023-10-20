ENI (ETR:ENI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.74

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.74 ($16.56) and last traded at €15.64 ($16.46), with a volume of 24673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.54 ($16.36).
ENI Stock Down 1.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
