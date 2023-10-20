ENI (ETR:ENI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.74

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.74 ($16.56) and last traded at €15.64 ($16.46), with a volume of 24673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.54 ($16.36).

ENI Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.